PayPal, Venmo to let users buy and sell crypto

Liquidity for the offering would be sourced from crypto exchanges. In terms of timing, according to one source, the service may become available later in 2020, as reported by The Block.

The news would represent a deepening relationship between PayPal (which owns Venmo) and the crypto ecosystem. Back in 2014, PayPal made partnerships with three Bitcoin payment processors, including Coinbase, which allowed merchants in its network to accept Bitcoin as payment.