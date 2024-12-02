PayPal to launch crypto trading in UK

According to the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings call, PayPal has done very well out of crypto trading for the period.

PayPal is also working on Open Banking integration, representatives stated, adding that it ‘will increase the ability to fully integrate it into ACH and do faster payments.’ ACH is PayPal’s Automated Clearing House, a payment service that enables merchants to electronically collect payments from customers by directly debiting their checking or saving accounts.

There has been strong adoption and trading of crypto on Venmo. The PayPal-owned firm Venmo launched crypto trading services to an estimated 70 million users in mid-April 2021.