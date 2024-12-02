PayPal might acquire digital asset custody firm Curv

At the end of 2021, PayPal launched cryptocurrency trading in the US with the service powered by US-based Paxos. The payments company intends to roll out the ability for merchants to accept cryptocurrencies in March 2021.

Shortly after the launch, rumours emerged that PayPal was on the hunt for acquisitions. Israeli startup Curv has raised almost USD 30 million to date, including a USD 23 million Series A in the middle of 2020, which included Commerzbank Ventures as an investor as well as Coinbase Ventures and others.

According to Ledger Insights, interest in acquiring custody firms is boosted by the fact that the custody opportunity is far larger than cryptocurrency and includes the potential to store central bank digital currencies, tokenised securities, and other digital assets.