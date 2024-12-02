PayPal, Bitwala to allow users to make Bitcoin payments

In order to send money to anyone with a PayPal account users need the registered email address.

Before partnering PayPal, Bitwala allowed users to pay monthly bills from their Bitcoin wallet to any SEPA account with an International Bank Account Number (IBAN) number.

In 2014, PayPal’s total transaction value was worth USD 228 billion and the company handled 26 currencies in around 190 countries. PayPal currently has around 230 million users and considered to be the most popular digital wallet provider in the world.