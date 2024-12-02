PayPal appoints Bitcoin startup CEO to board of directors

The former founder of digital wallet firm Lemon, acquired by LifeLock in 2013, Casares would go on to launch Bitcoin security startup Xapo, which has raised more than USD 40 million in two public funding rounds.

While he did not cite Bitcoin specifically, Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal, aimed to position Casares as an addition to the team that would help the company with its forward-looking initiatives.