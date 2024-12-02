PAY.ON, Bitnet allow payment services providers to offer Bitcoin acceptance

The strategic alliance is aimed at enabling payment service providers globally to offer Bitcoin as a payment method via PAY.ON’s RESTful API-based payment platform.

As a result, PAY.ON’s clients can now enable their merchants to add Bitcoin to their checkout pages. In addition, PAY.ON’s PSP clients will be able to offer Bitcoin payments without exposing their merchants to the risk of fraudulent transactions or volatility in the price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that allows merchants to accept payment from anyone, anywhere in the world. The global reach of Bitcoin, coupled with the ability to address points of friction in traditional payments networks, has led to a surge of interest in recent years.

Bitnet provides transaction processing and risk management services that enable retailers, online marketplaces and exchanges to accept and trade digital currencies such as Bitcoin.

PAY.ON delivers white label global payment gateway solutions to payment service providers, ISOs, acquirers, ISVs, and VARs, enabling them to outsource payment transaction processing or integrate a gateway-to-gateway solution. The core payment gateway provides cross-border payment processing, PCI-compliant merchant boarding and access to more than 300 domestic and international acquirers and alternative payment methods.

