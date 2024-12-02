Payments provider Worldcore announces Initial Coin Offering

The campaign will begin with a presale of Worldcore tokens on October 2, 2017, which will open with a minimum purchase amount of 500,000 WRC tokens (USD 50,000+ purchase). The ICO starts on October 14, 2017 and the company has made available one billion WRC tokens at USD 0.10 each that will be available for purchase.

The payments processing company has announced plans to gradually integrate blockchain products to its established portfolio. Such products will include a regulated blockchain powered P2P lending platform, a blockchain based cash transfer payment platform for easy and instant conversion of cryptocurrencies into cash and vice-versa.

Worldcore offers a wide range of global payment solutions including access to bank payments, e-currency payments, prepaid debit cards, mass payments, payouts to any Visa/Mastercard/UnionPay credit/debit cards and international payment processing for both individuals and businesses.