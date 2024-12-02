Payment Alliance adds Bitcoin to cash capabilities

Payment Alliance International (PAI) is a US-based privately-held provider of ATMs, offering ATM portfolio management tools and services, including transaction processing, bank sponsorship, maintenance, cash-in-transit (CIT) servicing and PAI Reports for more than 95,000 ATMs.

PAI’s nationwide fleet of ATMs will be equipped with BitLoad4U functionalities, including redeeming Bitcoin for cash at ATMs using any cryptocurrency mobile wallet. B4U Financial’s global processing network will be used to manage authorisation, clearing and settlement, providing a way to liquidate bitcoin into fiat currency and receive funds at ATMs.