PayBito rolls out expanded cryptocurrency listing

The platform reported that after adding several digital assets, including utility coins to the trading platform, it is in the process of adding more altcoins by next quarter of 2020. Founded in 2017, PayBito reported its platform is designed by a team with experience in banking security systems, cryptocurrency trading, and blockchain technology.

PayBito offers an end-to-end product that enables crypto invoicing, payment dispute management, along with ticketing and other features indigenous to payment processors, according to crowdfundinsider.com.