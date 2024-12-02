The integration is now live in Europe, allowing Paybis users to fund their crypto purchases directly through their PayPal accounts. This integration simplifies the crypto purchasing process for existing PayPal users, who can now use their linked PayPal accounts to buy a wide range of tokens on Paybis, making it easier for them to enter the cryptocurrency market.

For newcomers to the world of cryptocurrency, the integration removes many of the barriers that often discourage people from purchasing crypto. Users can now access the crypto market seamlessly, without needing to set up new payment accounts or worry about security concerns.













PayPal’s involvement ensures that users’ financial information is kept secure, as the service ensures that no personal financial data is shared during transactions. This integration offers an extra layer of trust for those who are already familiar with PayPal and its security features.

The collaboration is part of Paybis' ongoing efforts to create a more accessible and inclusive onramp for cryptocurrency users, particularly in Europe. By integrating with PayPal, Paybis is bridging the gap between traditional finance and the rapidly growing cryptocurrency sector.





Crypto offering more usability?

Existing PayPal users can now easily purchase their first cryptocurrency with a smooth and user-friendly onboarding process, enabling them to take their first step into the world of digital assets faster than ever before.

This integration also marks a significant milestone in Paybis’ expansion plans, aiming to extend this integration beyond Europe. With nearly 500 million users worldwide, PayPal’s involvement brings a massive potential user base into the Paybis crypto ecosystem.

This strategic collaboration between the two companies highlights the growing mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency and reflects Paybis' commitment to making crypto more accessible to the general public.