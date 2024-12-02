Paybis accepts credit cards for Bitcoin purchasing

The platform accepts credit cards issued by major providers like Visa, MasterCard. Users accessing the “Bitcoin with Credit Card” option on the platform receive the cryptocurrency as soon as the card company approves their transaction. Buying Bitcoin with credit card is a convenient process where users can create an account on PayBis.com and sign in with either Facebook or Google. Once verified, users will be able to choose the amount for which they wish to buy the cryptocurrency and execute payment.

Other payment methods supported by Paybis include PayPal, Western Union, MoneyGram, OKPay, WebMoney, Skrill, Perfect Money, EPay, Yandex Money, Payeer, and Payza. The platform also offers the popular gift card to Bitcoin option that supports a range of gift cards from Amazon, Target, Walmart and other mainstream US vendors.

The exchange has completed over 50,000 transactions so far for more than 20,000 customers. It is run by a group of experienced professionals from various industries with the aim of solving one of the actual ecommerce problems faced by the cryptocurrency and digital currency segment. Paybis is one of the few cryptocurrency platforms with a valid federal Money Service Business (MSB) license in the United States, according to Yahoo Finance.