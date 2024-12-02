Paxos receives licence from MAS





Paxos, which holds a limited purpose trust charter for digital assets in the US and was one of the first crypto firms to be regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services, has had a presence in Singapore since 2012.

MAS introduced the Payments Services Act as a framework for financial services companies to safely expand into the digital asset ecosystem, and with its Major Payments Institution License, Paxos is now able to offer its digital asset and blockchain products and services to customers domiciled in Singapore. The license will also help Paxos to support its current partners in expanding their services into Asia.

In 2021, Paxos has closed a USD 300 million Series D round of funding to boost its financial market infrastructure platform’s growth.