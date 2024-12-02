



This partnership enables Standard Chartered to offer cash management, trading, and custody services, thereby strengthening the infrastructure that supports trusted digital assets in Singapore and the UAE.

Both USDG and USDL are stablecoins that are fully backed and trusted, issued under regulatory oversight. Paxos adheres to strict standards in managing reserves, holding only short-term, highly liquid US government securities and cash equivalents to ensure that these stablecoins maintain a 1:1 value with the USD dollar. This structure focuses on ensuring optimised convertibility to fiat currency and bolsters trust in the Paxos ecosystem.

Customised solutions for its partners

In this collaboration, Standard Chartered will upgrade Paxos' global tokenization platform by providing a simplified integration with a wide range of banking services, including transaction banking, financial markets, and securities services. With a dedicated approach to working with global regulators, Standard Chartered offers customised solutions to address the challenges of digital asset custody, positioning itself as a reliable banking partner for Paxos’ digital assets. This alliance also offers access for companies to Paxos’ collection of trusted stablecoins.

Global Dollar (USDG) is a stablecoin backed by the USD dollar, issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, and is largely compliant with the forthcoming stablecoin regulatory framework set by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This compliance guarantees that USDG adheres to the standards of consumer protection and regulatory oversight. In 2024, Paxos International, which operates under the regulations of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market, introduced the US dollar-backed stablecoin Lift Dollar (USDL). USDL offers daily programmatic safe yield to its holders.