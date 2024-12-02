Partior raises USD 60 million in Series B funding round





Following this announcement, the new capital is expected to be used in order to expand Partior’s capabilities in intraday foreign-exchange (FX) swaps, as well as cross-currency repurchases.

In addition, the firm will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











Partior represents a joint venture between DBS, JPMorgan, and Standard Chartered, which was developed in order to establish unified blockchain-based interbank payment rails for instant clearing and settlements.

The investment was led by Peak XV Partners, with additional contributions from Valor Capital Group and Jump Trading Group. At the same time, JPMorgan, Standard Chartered, and the already existing investor Temasek also joined the round.

The company will continue to focus on optimising the manner in which money moves around the world by improving how liquidity is accessed, as well as enabling the development of new capabilities, offerings, and products through a unified ledger. Partior is set to focus on addressing the operating inefficiencies that are experienced by industry players, such as settlement delays, high operating costs, or limited transaction transparency, while also facilitating the movement of liquidity for FIs and their customers.

The company’s network includes both digital and non-digital asset and currency networks, aiming to provide its customers and collaborators with a comprehensive and secure suite of real-time multiple-currency payments, Payments versus Payments (PvP), Delivery versus Payments (DvP), as well as settlements and trade finance functions.