PARSIQ, Hex Trust announce partnership to bolster custody

The partnership will help PARSIQ to provide PRQ token investors with bank-level security protection to keep their digital assets safe while offering Hex Trust’s clients additional security with enterprise-grade monitoring.

Listed on the OKEx exchange since the beginning of 2021, PARSIQ is a ‘reverse-oracle’ blockchain platform that addresses the lack of adequate monitoring and analytics tools in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Users can keep tabs on events across different blockchains in real-time and connect those events to any off-chain apps and devices to facilitate different workflows.

The collaboration with Hex Trust is another step toward realising the company’s vision to operate a safe cryptocurrency platform that meets the strictest global regulatory requirements. It will allow PARSIQ to use Hex Trust’s proprietary safekeeping solution Hex Safe for custody of PARSIQ’s treasury. In addition, clients will be able to store their PRQ assets in Hex Trust’s custody vault.