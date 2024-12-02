Pandacoin releases new hybrid digital wallet

The word ‘hybrid’ means, in the context, delivering a coin storage client that could switch to its lightweight version ‘Pandacoin Lite’. Its developing team has thus come up with ‘PandaBank Hybrid’, a storage client that could perform the switching.

The PandaBank Hybrid also comes up with additional features like ‘Instant Sync Technology’ (IST) and ‘Rapid Blockchain Download’ (RBD). While the IST feature enables users to synchronize with the existing blockchain, the RBD feature is set to download an entire Pandacoin blockchain in 5 to 15 minutes. In normal-case scenarios, the time taken to download a cryptocurrency’s blockchain lies between 4 to 24 hours.

