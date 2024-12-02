The company has partnered with Striga, an EU-licensed financial infrastructure provider, to offer a range of services that include Euro and cryptocurrency account management, as well as a crypto card for spending in both currencies.

The platform allows users to deposit, withdraw, and exchange Euros and cryptocurrencies, providing a way to bridge the traditional financial system with the emerging digital economy. One of the key features of Ozuma is its crypto card, which is powered by VISA, allowing users to make payments in both cryptocurrency and Euros wherever VISA is accepted.













Additionally, Ozuma offers integrated Euro and crypto accounts, enabling users to manage and convert funds through a single platform. The platform also supports instant crypto wire transfers for quick and secure global payments, as well as financial management tools for tasks such as payroll, payments, and currency exchange.

Ozuma operates in compliance with MiCA regulations, aiming to provide a seamless solution for individuals navigating both traditional and digital financial systems. The partnership with Striga ensures that the platform benefits from a robust compliance and technical infrastructure, streamlining its operations and addressing regulatory challenges.





About the companies

Striga's licensed services support businesses in the crypto and fintech sectors, offering Banking and Crypto-as-a-Service solutions that focus on compliance and fiat integration.

The platform is now live across Europe, targeting a broad audience with a particular focus on freelancers and expats who require cross-border financial solutions. Ozuma is built to cater to a wide range of users looking for innovative financial tools that integrate both cryptocurrency and traditional finance.

Ozuma is powered by Clavis Fintech Solutions Limited, which positions the company as a new player in the European crypto neobank sector. The company’s goal is to offer secure and efficient financial services that meet the needs of modern users while navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.