OwlTing launches OwlPay Stablecoin Checkout

Blockchain fintech company OwlTing has launched OwlPay Stablecoin Checkout, an API-embedded stablecoin acquiring solution that will go live in August 2025.

OwlTing just acquired MTLs in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Colorado, being available for fund operations in 36 US states and focusing on fast cross-border payments that are compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry. OwlPay Stablecoin Checkout was designed for simple USD-USDC conversions, allowing businesses to accept stablecoin payments and settle in USD through their own platforms or utilise the built-in feature on OwlPay Payment, a B2B payment tool for firms of all sizes.

Stablecoin solutions for businesses in the US

With the rise of stablecoins to USD 5.7 trillion in total transaction volume across 1.3 billion payment transactions in 2024, the demand for efficient digital payment solutions is rising. To tackle this trend and ensure reliability for global operations, OwnTing is pushing for licences in additional US states and global markets such as the EU and Japan. The company’s mission is to adapt to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and adhere to AML and KYC standards, while tailoring its products to its customers’ demands and needs.

With the new solution, merchants can set global sales without worrying about currency fluctuations, with all processes handled in the background. It allows large enterprises to integrate OwlPay Harbor, an AI-driven payment API infrastructure that offers a customisable payment experience, allowing shoppers to pay in USDC while merchants receive the funds in USD in their accounts or ewallets. For SMEs with no technical experience, OwlPay Payment delivers a ready-to-use interface with an embedded stablecoin checkout functionality for a simpler payment journey. The solution unlocks the stablecoin market for businesses seeking efficient, low-cost payment solutions.

OwlPay Stablecoin Checkout supports global commerce with or without a payment API. It works for mobility, hospitality, ecommerce, and gaming platforms, allowing customers to pay for rides, hotels, flights, tours, games, and in-game items with USDC, while the merchants, developers, and retailers receive them in USD. For developers, faster settlements allow them to reinvest in new games and enhance community engagement, fostering loyalty and positive player experiences. The solution simplifies overall cross-border sales and unlocks business opportunities without the need to manage complex blockchain integrations.