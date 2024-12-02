The AI-powered technical support feature aims to help developers accelerate the onboarding of the company’s API. This will provide secure on and off-ramping services to send, receive, and hold funds in USD and USDC for global payouts across over 100 countries, with regulatory compliance across over 30 US states.











New AI features

The adapted Model Context Protocol (MCP) tool offers a unified approach for AI to interact with human developers and get real-time context with smarter responses. The feature simplifies integration with OwlTing API, lowers onboarding time and maintenance efforts, and allows developers to leverage their existing AI models without sharing sensitive data with external systems.

Global businesses such as banks, digital wallets, DeFi companies, or fintech providers that are seeking embedded crypto-to-fiat conversions will be able to offer their customers a better payment experience, utilising their own products and platforms while leveraging OwlTing’s AI-driven support, compliance footprint, and flexible service models.

OwnPay Harbor offers APIs for USD-USDC conversions via Wire and ACH transfers, and cross-chain compatibility for supported transactions across Stellar, Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Avalanche blockchains, with plans to support Solana in the future. The platform currently owns over 30 Money Transmitter Licenses or their equivalent, adheres to AML and KYC standards, and will secure ISO 27001 certification for its payment solution.

The platform delivers two service models, one for partners and the other for end-users. The partnership model is designed for platforms like marketplaces or payment processors that collect funds for global payouts. This model supports USD payouts in regions globally and local payouts in 10 currencies, including EUR, GBP, CAD, MXN, and AED. Use cases include ecommerce platforms collecting USD from customers and converting it into USDC via OwlPay to pay retailers or freelancers in the Americas, hedging the currency fluctuations.

The end-user model is designed for platforms that are seeking to avoid handling funds directly. End-users will be paying OwnPay directly for implementing USD-USDC conversions. The USD payouts are supported globally with this model.