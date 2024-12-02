Over half of US millennials will not use Bitcoin

According to a survey published by Goldman Sachs 51% of the 752 survey respondents say that they had never used Bitcoin nor do they have any plans to do so. 22% say they currently use it or have used it in the past, and intend to use it again.

An additional 22% say that they have never used Bitcoin before but plan on using the digital currency. Just 5% of respondents say they have used Bitcoin but do not intend to use it again.

Notably, a significant number of respondents displayed a general apathy toward financial privacy. 24% of male respondents and 48% of female respondents say that they were bothered as long as their service is not directly affected.

22% say that they are in favor of sacrificing privacy for the sake of security, whereas 20% of survey-takers have replied that they are not willing to give up financial privacy.

13% of respondents say that they are happy to accept loss of privacy for higher security, while 11% indicate that they do not care because they presume the government is already monitoring their transactions.