OSL Group, a regulated digital asset platform, has completed a USD 300 million equity financing round to accelerate global digital asset infrastructure expansion.

This financing lays the groundwork for the Group’s plans for international expansion, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region. The capital will be allocated across three main areas:

Supporting the Group’s strategic acquisition initiatives, continuing its aggressive global expansion drive through potential licencing, acquisitions, partnerships, and transactions;

Developing new global business initiatives, including payment and stablecoin initiatives, accelerating OSL’s development of global business and payment networks. This integrates fiat currencies, stablecoins, and some of the major digital assets. The infrastructure is designed to provide institutional and enterprise clients with secure, efficient, and optimal cross-border payment solutions.

Further strengthening its working capital, giving OSL a competitive advantage in terms of reach and coverage, scale, and volume.

Digital assets in Hong Kong – key statistics

Officials comment that this funding will accelerate the firm’s global growth, particularly in regulated payment infrastructure and access points. Additionally, the company aims to support the regulated evolution of the digital assistant industry.

The revenue in the digital assets market in Asia is projected to reach USD 34.0 billion in 2025 with an annual growth rate of 5.99%, resulting in a projected total amount of USD 36 billion by 2026.

Furthermore, the number of users in the digital asset market is projected to reach 322.82 million users by 2026, with the user penetration rate expected to be 9.93% in 2025 and projected to increase to 10.21% by 2026.

In July 2025, OSL launched a 0% maker fee campaign for both retail and professional investors. This move optimised the trading experience, aligning with Hong Kong’s government’s Policy Statement 2.0 and its LEAP strategy to develop the city into a global Web3 financial hub.