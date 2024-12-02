Orbital raises USD 6.4m for global blockchain enterprise payments

The traditional finance and crypto solutions platform for global enterprises has successfully raised USD 6.4 million in an oversubscribed growth round led by Golden Record Ventures. This funding marks Orbital's first institutional capital raise, despite having been profitable since its launch in 2017.

The round included participation from other notable investors such as New Form Capital, GSRV, Psalion, and Luminous Futures. Orbital distinguishes itself by being licensed for both traditional fiat payments and crypto payments, with a particular focus on stablecoins in cross-border transactions.

The platform combines fiat and crypto business accounts, empowering traditional global enterprises to integrate stablecoins and major cryptocurrencies into their existing payment processes. Through APIs, Orbital also provides Embedded Finance solutions for stablecoin payments.

The company is licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK as an authorised payment institution and as a virtual currency service provider in Estonia, with plans for additional licenses in the future. Orbital serves about 80 clients at the time of writing and maintains a global workforce of 95 across its offices in London, Estonia, Gibraltar, and Manila.

How will Orbital use the funds?

The funding will enable Orbital to continue its expansion, obtain licences in new jurisdictions, and further develop its product line. The company aims to be a single platform for multi-asset payments, bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital asset treasury solutions, and catering to the needs of large multinational corporates. According to the official press release, by providing a secure, regulated, and frictionless experience, Orbital is positioning itself to become a key player in fintech.

Representatives from Golden Record Ventures, which was the lead investor in this round, commended Orbital for addressing the inefficiencies in cross-border B2B payments with its compliant technology platform. With the global business community recognising the value of stablecoins settlement, Golden Record Ventures felt confident in backing Orbital's mission to improve traditional banking coverage.

According to the Global Blockchain Survey by Deloitte, 80% of senior executives believe that digital assets will hold some importance to their respective industries in the next two years, while data from The Block and Bitquery shows that there were USD 10 trillion dollars’ worth of on-chain payments in stablecoins over the last 12 months alone since the time of writing.