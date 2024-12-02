Optty expands payment architectures into cryptocurrencies with Triple-A

As the central hub connecting and streamlining a robust global network of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) providers, this milestone marks the launch of Optty's sixth payment architecture, further expanding viable payment options for merchants and convenience for their end customers.

Executives from Oppty said their platform is agnostic and supportive of payments inclusion, a unique position that is designed to help retailers offer more choice than ever at checkout. With one simplified integration, not only can retailers access over 90 BNPLs and local payment methods in over 120 countries, but they can now switch on crypto payments, a natural progression in their aim to simplify payments for retailers all over the world.











Triple-A, a crypto payment gateway licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, also has licenses from Banque de France's ACPR in Europe and is registered with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Optty, in partnership with Triple-A's white label crypto payment gateway, enables retailers and merchants to diversify their payment methods, providing opportunities to explore and understand which payment options align with their customer base.





Tapping into diverse consumer payment preferences

Due to Optty's global network of gateways that license the company's payment stacks, merchants and retailers can now leverage Triple-A's gateway to accept payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC). Triple-A's crypto payment gateway is compatible with all crypto wallets, allowing customers to make hassle-free payments using their preferred wallet.

Through real-time crypto-to-fiat conversions facilitated by Triple-A, retailers can receive payments in cryptocurrencies without the need to manage them on their balance sheets and constantly monitor fluctuating exchange rates. Retailers benefit from next-day local currency bank settlements in 50+ currencies, enabling quick access to funds in their preferred currency. Additionally, businesses have the option to offer their customers the convenience of paying through Binance Pay.

Optty already offers Buy Now, Pay Later, debit and credit, digital wallets, peer to peer payments, and bank transfer options, and the addition of crypto enables merchants to tap into the spending power of 420 million crypto owners worldwide. Optty plans to further expand payment architectures to a total of nine by the end of 2023.





Disruption through simplification

In the past, retailers and merchants faced significant challenges and expenses with intricate, individual payment integration processes. However, Optty has transformed this landscape by eliminating these obstacles, changing how merchants access payment methods worldwide. Operating as a comprehensive Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS) platform, Optty offers a streamlined integration experience across various channels, including ecommerce, IVR, and in-store. It provides retailers with a simplified integration process and establishes a seamless and direct commercial partnership channel, facilitating an efficient application process with every payment provider.