Opera users to gain access to transactions on the Elrond blockchain

In January 2022, Opera launched the Web3-focused Opera Crypto browser, with Web3 compatibility and enhanced privacy and security features to ensure safer browsing. The partnership strengthens Elrond’s commitment to enhancing the usability and adoption of blockchain technology.

Alongside advancements to existing chains, Elrond can process 15,000 transactions per second at negligible costs and is one of the first European carbon-negative blockchain. The company is ready to onboard mass consumers and businesses to the transformative potential of Web3.











Preparing for increased adoption of crypto transactions

Elrond’s officials stated that there is synergy between them and Opera. As their technology brings improvements in performance and user experience, important for the next wave of mass adoption, they are a natural fit for Opera’s efforts to support the proliferation of blockchain-based technologies. They are happy to work together to usher in a new chapter of autonomous banking, where financial services are open to anyone, work near-instantly, and are inexpensive.

Opera offers an integrated crypto non-custodial wallet, putting it in a position to widespread mainstream blockchain adoption. It’s a promising growth opportunity for Elrond and its ecosystem as it opens the door for a sweeping expansion of its user base.

The integration of Elrond technology and tokens also showcases the ecosystem of ESDTs and dApps built around the Elrond blockchain. Opera users will have access to the native EGLD tokens, as well as ESDTs from the likes of Holoride, Itheum, Utrust, and Maiar DEX, making it a suitable introduction to Web3. The convenience of having the entire Elrond ecosystem at their fingertips will give users the option to participate without the need for a third-party wallet.





Increased access to blockchain products facilitates expansion

Elrond’s range of dApps will benefit from the partnership as the built-in wallet will function as a gateway into the ecosystem. The Maiar Exchange is a notable example, alongside other DeFi primitives and NFT platforms such as Inspire Art, which encompasses several NFT marketplaces, including XOXNO, FrameIt, and DeadRare.

Easy access to blockchain products is vital for expansion, and both companies are showing their intent to aid this growth. Connecting one of the most active and innovative ecosystems with a globally trusted browser is an exciting step towards mass adoption and a move that will undoubtedly bring down the barrier to entry for users worldwide.





More information on Elrond

Elrond is a new blockchain architecture designed from scratch to bring an improvement in throughput and execution speed. To achieve this, Elrond introduces two innovations: a novel Adaptive State Sharding mechanism, and a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, enabling linear scalability with a fast, efficient, and secure consensus mechanism.

Thus, Elrond can process upwards of 15,000 transactions per second (TPS), with 6-second latency, and negligible cost, attempting to become the backbone of a permissionless, borderless, globally accessible internet economy.