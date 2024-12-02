Opera unveils Web3 browser project





With the crypto browser project, Opera intends to make it easier for crypto natives, as well as relative newbies to browse decentralised apps (dApps), access blockchain games and metaverse portals more seamlessly across platforms and devices.

The new beta offering from Opera places Web3 front and centre in the browsing experience. The browser comes equipped with a news and data aggregator, dubbed 'Crypto Corner' – a dedicated space with key information including crypto news, crypto asset prices, and gas fees, in addition to crypto events, airdrops, and even podcasts.

This isn't Opera's first attempt at a service that caters towards crypto users. In 2018, Opera began its journey into crypto with a built-in wallet, since then the company has continued to integrate support for other Web3 technologies. With the wallet, users could interact with the Ethereum blockchain and dApps.

Since then, Opera has added integrations with Bitcoin, decentralised domain name service ‘Unstoppable Domains’, as well as the Celo and Nevros crypto platforms. The company also announced partnerships with Layer-2 protocols Near, Polygon, and Solana.