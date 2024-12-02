OpenTrade secures USD 7 mln for stablecoin yield growth

The latest round was led by Notion Capital and Mercury Fund, with continued support from AlbionVC, a16z crypto, and CMCC Global.

The funds will be used to support OpenTrade’s operational growth, product development, and engineering expansion, as the company continues building infrastructure for real-world asset (RWA)-backed stablecoin yield offerings.

OpenTrade enables fintech platforms, neobanks, and exchanges to integrate stablecoin yield products into their services. Its infrastructure supports a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) model that facilitates stablecoin yields, denominated in USD and EUR, for end users through partner platforms. The company reports transaction behaviour that mirrors retail financial activity, with users making regular deposits and withdrawals rather than occasional large transactions typically seen in institutional products.

Growing demand in inflation-exposed markets

The company’s offerings have gained traction in regions where inflation and limited financial access have made it difficult for individuals to maintain savings or access foreign currency accounts.

According to the official press release, OpenTrade currently manages USD 47 million in assets and has processed approximately USD 200 million in transactions over the past year. The company also states it has achieved an average 20% month-on-month growth during the past six months.

Representatives from Notion Capital noted that stablecoins, now a market exceeding USD 240 billion, are reaching a stage where foundational infrastructure is needed to support wider use cases, including yield generation. They described OpenTrade’s model as one that is positioned to address structural gaps in access to stablecoin-based yields.

Officials from Mercury Fund echoed the view, indicating that OpenTrade addresses a growing demand for alternatives to low-yield traditional financial products in emerging and developed markets alike.

Representatives from OpenTrade expressed that the latest backing from institutional investors will help the company scale its infrastructure and expand its reach into regions where access to high-yield, dollar-based savings has historically been limited.