OpenSea users suffer phishing attack

While representatives do not think the attack is connected to the OpenSea website, it appears that 32 users thus far have signed a malicious payload from an attacker, and some of their NFTs were stolen.

Some of the stolen NFTs have already been returned, Devin Finzer, OpenSea’s CEO said. In a series of tweets, Finzer dispelled rumors that the hack was worth USD 200 million. Finzer said the hacker has USD 1.7 million worth of ETH in his wallet from selling some of the stolen NFTs.