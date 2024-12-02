OpenSea Discord server hacked for NFT scam

It appears that the access was used to promote a scam NFT mint. According to screenshots, an announcement was made in the Discord server that there was a mint pass being offered in collaboration with YouTube. It directed members to go to a website that contained the word YouTube but was not its official website. PeckShield has identified the link as a phishing site.

The scam message was shared in the announcements channel. This channel has now been hidden from users.

Following the publication of the story on The Block, OpenSea confirmed the exploit, stating that an attacker was able to post malicious links in several of its Discord channels. It managed to remove the messages and accounts and informed its community not to click the links.

OpenSea said that it was aware of fewer than 10 wallets that were impacted and that some items were stolen, adding up to a total value of less than 10 ETH (USD 27,000).