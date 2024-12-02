OpenLedger launches global decentralized conglomerate

The project is a partnership between the BTSR and OBITS. BTSR is a digital token that anyone can hold to receive a share of the profits of Bitteaser, a blockchain based ad network, while OBITS is a token that shares a portion of all OpenLedger profits with users. Anyone can open an account on OpenLedger and purchase these tokens on the decentralized exchange.

OpenLedger, a product by Danish cryptocurrency exchange platform CCEDK, is a trustless decentralized exchange that provides fiat gateway with USD, EUR and CNY, a bridge to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies DOGE, DASH, Peercoin, Litecoin, NuBits, NuShares, BlockShares, and more.