Open source blogging platform Ghost affected by crypto mining malware

Hackers were able to gain unauthorised access to Ghost by exploiting some bugs in the Salt software that is used for managing the company’s servers. The cybercriminals did not steal any personal or financial information from users. Instead, they were focused on cryptojacking, the process of stealthily mining cryptocurrency (usually privacy coins in the likes of Monero), as related by u.today.





Ghost developers took notice of the attack when the company’s CPUs became overloaded due to a massive mining operation. They took down all servers and brought them back online after patching systems.