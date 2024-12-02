Oobit reveals integrated fiat gateway solution for crypto

Users will gain access to multiple features, including the ability to compare prices and offerings across different exchanges, as well as a single KYC passport for use on multiple trading platforms. Oobit has also partnered with Coinbase for the provision of wallet, escrow, and custodial services, which means that users are assured of a high degree of security.

Oobit empowers users of all levels to identify trading opportunities across all sources of liquidity, bringing visibility and trust to the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. Its core features are:

Oobit Hunter is an AI-driven liquidity aggregator that discovers the best prices by searching across various fiat to crypto onboarding platforms. Users access the feature via an intuitive web interface.

Oobit Pass is a unified KYC passport that enables users to submit their personal information once so that they're pre-verified for trading on multiple exchange outlets. It uses face and optical character recognition for fast approval, reducing the wait time to start trading. All personal data and documents stored on Oobit Pass are secured with military-grade local encryption to protect against identity theft.

Oobit Direct offers a fast means of using a credit or debit card to buy cryptocurrencies within minutes.

Oobit xMap offers merchants the business tools they need for integrating cryptocurrencies into their operations. The map shows all crypto ATMs and physical exchanges across the globe.

Oobit Wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet integrated into the broader Oobit user interface and powered by Coinbase. While Oobit operates the wallet architecture, user funds are stored on the Coinbase custodial wallet. It supports Bitcoin, with zero deposit fees and only a nominal fee for withdrawals.