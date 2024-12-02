



Following this announcement, MiniPay will tap into Onramper’s on- and off-ramp aggregation infrastructure in order to broaden stablecoin accessibility. Onramper currently supports approximately 25 on-ramps and 130 local payment methods, while its off-ramp product covers seven off-ramps, supporting 46 fiat currencies and 500+ cryptocurrencies.

In addition, the partnership with MiniPay will allow Onramper to onboard more customers in SEA into the stablecoin ecosystem, utilising a gateway that is simple and secure to leverage through the use of a phone number. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the Onramper x MiniPay partnership

While stablecoins are rapidly gaining momentum as a way of exchange, facilitating remittances, and streamlining cross-border payments, they also focus on promoting financial stability and inclusion. According to the official press release, in 2024, the annual stablecoin transfer volume reached USD 27.6 trillion, a sum that surpassed the volumes of Visa and Mastercard combined.

As of May 2025, MiniPay officially launched as a standalone app for iOS, being available for both Opera Mini, Google Play, and App Store customers across the world. Included in its key features are the possibility to send and receive stablecoins quickly and securely through the use of a phone number, buy and sell USDT, USDC, and cUSD stablecoin with no fees, as well as the opportunity to access real-world use cases like payment for utilities, buying gift cards, or redeeming vouchers, and localised cash-in and cash-out across a variety of local currencies.