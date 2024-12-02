Onramp Money integrates with KuCoin Exchange for cryptocurrency access

This partnership is set to benefit users in India, Turkey, Nigeria, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Mexico. Both Onramp Money and KuCoin are registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), ensuring a reliable framework for their operations.

Onramp Money, a financial platform in India, is known for facilitating seamless transactions and digital currency exchanges. Being an FIU-registered entity, Onramp Money adheres to regulatory requirements, providing users with a trusted avenue for engaging with digital currencies.

KuCoin Exchange, a global cryptocurrency exchange, offers a diverse range of trading options, including spot and futures trading. Recently registered with the FIU, KuCoin is committed to providing a compliant and secure environment for its users worldwide. It supports a wide array of cryptocurrencies and is recognized for its user-friendly interface and robust security measures.





The integration between Onramp Money and KuCoin Exchange aims to streamline the process of buying and depositing popular cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, and ETH. Users from the specified regions can leverage their local fiat currencies — INR, TRY, AED, VND, COP, CLP, MXN, NGN, and PEN — to purchase cryptocurrencies directly on Onramp Money, with support for instant bank transfers.

Key features and advantages include accessibility for users in specified regions, simplified buying process with local fiat currencies, instant bank transfers, and regulatory compliance.

KuCoin aims to lead the cryptocurrency market by offering innovative services beyond basic trading, including futures and margin trading, staking services, and a built-in wallet. Its commitment to security is evident in its multi-layer and multi-cluster system architecture.

The integration of Onramp Money with KuCoin Exchange represents a strategic advancement in making cryptocurrencies more accessible across key emerging markets. This collaboration facilitates easier, faster, and secure transactions while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. Such partnerships are crucial in shaping the future of cryptocurrency accessibility and usage worldwide.