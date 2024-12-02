OneBit enables mobile Bitcoin payments via MasterCard PayPass

OneBit converts Bitcoin into any local currency using BitPay, and pays the merchant via their NFC payment terminals. OneBit will permit users to pay at any MasterCard PayPass-accepting merchant worldwide.

NFC-enabled PayPass payment terminals are very common in Europe and Singapore, and increasingly common in Canada and Australia.

The direct involvement as a partner of MasterCard, whose APIs and SDKs are used together with those of BitPay to power the OneBit platform, may seem surprising with recent statements by MasterCard that indicated hostility to Bitcoin.