One Trading rolls out EU-regulated crypto futures venue

The exchange, which operates under MiFID II regulations, claims to be the first in Europe to offer fully regulated, cash-settled perpetual futures on digital assets.

The venue’s initial offerings include trading pairs for BTC/EUR and ETH/EUR. It operates under an Organised Trading Facility (OTF) licence issued by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), a designation that enables the company to offer derivatives products within the EU’s regulated framework.

Platform claims real-time settlement and high-speed performance

One Trading reports that the platform supports real-time settlement of derivatives positions around the clock, with transactions processed in under a minute. According to the company, the system handles more than 1 million orders per second and has public execution latencies below 70 microseconds. Officials also stated that the venue achieves horizontal scalability while maintaining performance levels and noted that it functions without the need for external clearing, allowing for an integrated product creation and trading model.

Ahead of the public launch, the venue underwent a testing phase with several institutional market participants, some of whom are now active on the platform as liquidity providers.

Representatives from One Trading described the rollout as a key step in its multi-year development of an exchange infrastructure tailored to regulated crypto derivatives trading. They suggested that the platform could provide an alternative to offshore venues and high-margin cost structures by offering a compliant, onshore venue. According to the official press release, the company also plans to expand access to eligible retail clients in the near future.