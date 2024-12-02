This licence designates One Trading as a MiFID II trading venue. Moreover, with this licence, One Trading becomes the sole EU platform for trading perpetual futures and the first in Europe, including the UK, to offer cash-settled perpetual futures. It is also now the first regulated derivatives exchange in Europe that is accessible to retail clients. It's also worth noting that this is the first new OTF licence issued in the EU in the last three years.

Furthermore, One Trading is integrating crypto derivatives as ' traded on a trading venue' instruments. Representatives from One Trading cited by globaltrading.net stated that the company's goal is to enable all types of customers to take positions on any asset, use any asset as collateral, settle transactions instantly, and continuously roll contracts.

They added that the new licence positions One Trading to introduce regulated products and offer solutions to various customer segments, starting with Bitcoin and Ethereum products, for which there is currently no regulated venue in the EU.

How does One Trading work?

One Trading asserts it is the first trading venue globally to provide real-time settlement of all derivatives positions, operating 24/7. The platform’s technology combines custody and settlement using distributed ledger technology (DLT), allowing the use of crypto-assets as collateral for regulated financial instruments within the EU.

One Trading officials remarked that working with the Dutch regulators has been a positive experience and acknowledged their efforts to establish a new market structure for regulated derivatives trading in the EU. They noted that by launching new financial instruments with integrated DLT technology, One Trading is providing European clients with a regulated alternative to unregulated exchanges. They also emphasised that the platform aims to offer equal trading capabilities to both professional and retail clients, marking a significant advancement in the European trading landscape.