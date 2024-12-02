One in five British tempted to invest in cryptocurrencies, study reveals

The findings reveal that of those people who have no plan to buy or invest in cryptocurrencies, 67% said it is because they are too risky or volatile. This is followed by 61% who said they lack information about them, and 43% who said there is not enough regulation to protect investors. Moreover, 16% motivated their lack of interest as they don’t know where to buy or trade them, and 10% said there are too many cryptocurrencies to choose from and don’t know which ones to go for.

The study, called ‘Investor Perception: Crypto-Currencies’, was conducted online for Citigate by the market research company Consumer Intelligence, who interviewed over 1,000 UK adults on February, 28, 2017.

However, Citigate Dewe Rogerson’s separate research with 30 financial professionals reveals that 73% anticipate that between 2018 and 2020, there will be more regulation introduced around cryptocurrencies protecting investors. In addition, just under one in three (30%) believe that cryptocurrencies will never stabilise, according to the agency’s press release. Nearly one in five (19%) think this will happen by 20121, 22% believe it will happen between four and five years from now and 30% think it will take longer than this.