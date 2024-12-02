Ondo Finance expands to Asia Pacific



Ondo currently offers three tokenised products: OUSG, providing exposure to US Treasuries; OMMF, providing exposure to the US money market funds; and USDY, providing a yield-bearing alternative to conventional stablecoins.











Together, they intend to enable investors from around the world to gain exposure to key US-based asset classes in tokenised form.





Per the official announcement, Ondo’s expansion into Asia Pacific coincides with the region’s growing interest in digital assets, spurred by factors like a thriving crypto community, evolving regulatory landscapes, and increasing interest in exposure to US assets.





Furthermore, this most recent announcement comes on the heels of several announcements by Ondo over the past few weeks such as its strategic roadmap, which lays out its view of the current state of the industry and its high-level plans over the next 24 months.





It also comes on the tail of major announcements by other members of the Ondo Ecosystem; Mantle and Solana recently announced partnerships with Ondo Finance to bring USDY to their chains, while the Ondo Foundation recently announced a points program and its proposal to unlock its ONDO token.





About Ondo Finance

Founded in 2021, Ondo Finance is a US-based technology company focused on making institutional-grade financial products and services available to everyone. The company focuses both on the tokenisation of securities as well as on the development of decentralised protocols that improve the utility and distribution of those tokens.







Ondo’s leadership formerly ran the Goldman Sachs Digital Assets team, Ondo works with institutional partners like Blackrock and Morgan Stanley, and the company is also backed by top VCs including Founders Fund, Pantera Capital, and Coinbase Ventures.