Mastercard’s MTN will onboard Ondo Finance as its provider of tokenised real-world assets. This integration will bring Ondo’s Short-Term US Government Treasuries Fund (OUSG) to MTN. This aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology by offering businesses a way to easily integrate tokenised treasuries into their operations.











New opportunities onchain for businesses

MTN is Mastercard’s platform designed to connect financial institutions with businesses in a digital environment. It aims to simplify the complexities of domestic and cross-border transactions and provide a unified space where banks and businesses can collaborate and interact efficiently and securely.

With the integration of OUSG, the platform connects a private payment network with tokenised assets on public blockchains. The addition enables MTN clients who onboarded with Ondo to access OUSG directly on a public blockchain, settle payments through traditional banking rails without additional crypto infrastructure, and better manage their cash.

With OUSG, participating businesses can also earn daily yield via tokenised assets with 24/7 subscriptions and redemptions, thus eliminating the need for stablecoin onramps or settlement windows.

In addition to bringing yield to institutional balances, this integration is a direct connection between a private platform and public blockchain networks, offering new financial services through DeFi and real-world assets.

Advantages of utilising OUSG include lower minimums and fees compared to traditional investment options, instant investment and redemption, offering businesses control over their liquidity, and daily interest distributions, ensuring predictable returns.

Mastercard’s mission is to create an infrastructure for secure and scalable digital transactions, including applications such as cross-border settlements and tokenised liquidity management.

By unifying Mastercard’s secure infrastructure with the yield potential of Ondo’s tokenised assets backed by its web3-native approach to finance, this partnership aims to support businesses globally in managing liquidity.