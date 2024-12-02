OLB now processing Mastercard Bitcoin payments

Merchants utilising OLB’s OmniSoft business management platform and the firm’s SecurePay Payment Gateway Platform may choose to activate Mastercard crypto transaction processing.

The SecurePay Payment Gateway Platform is a Mastercard SDP program, the announcement noted while adding that OLB’s platform supports the processing of several cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, and DAI, across different merchant platforms.

The gateway offers traditional credit and debit card processing, digital wallet services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and crypto commerce functions including conversion to fiat currencies, as well as end-to-end cryptocurrency transactions.

Omnisoft point-of-sale (POS) options for online, mobile, and in-store use offer direct transaction support with cryptocurrency wallets such as MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Crypto.com, and Trust Wallets.