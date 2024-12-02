OKX Wallet integrates with P12

OKX Wallet announces it is now integrated with P12. The latter contains a full-featured Metaverse content engine for building game worlds, a set of API/SDK and developer portals for bridging game content on-chain and a set of economic and governmental rules and mechanisms implemented in EVM smart contracts.











To access P12 Arcana with OKX, users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on);

Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one;

Connect their OKX Wallet to P12 via the web extension.

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.





In September 2023, OKX Wallet has been added to Davos, a CDP protocol creating DUSD through Liquid Staking Tokens. It addresses DeFi challenges with unbiased monetary policy and fair borrowing rates, boosting user protection and DeFi adoption.

In June 2023, OKX has partnered with TradingView to launch a mobile integration. Through this, users can trade OKX spot and derivatives directly through the TradingView app on Android and iOS devices. The collaboration provides a seamless trading experience, allowing users to connect their OKX account across web, desktop, and mobile platforms without switching. OKX customers can execute and modify trades in real time using TradingView charts.

This partnership is part of OKX's 'Two Months of Zero-Fee Trading' promotion for new users, enhancing flexibility and convenience for traders worldwide. TradingView officials emphasise empowering global traders and improving user confidence in OKX trading.





What does OKX do?

OKX is a global technology company in the Web3 space, offering a range of products for both beginners and experts. Their offerings include the OKX Wallet, a secure crypto wallet supporting 70+ blockchains with advanced recovery technology.

They also provide a decentralised exchange aggregator (DEX) with support for 300+ DEXs and 20+ blockchains, a zero-fee NFT marketplace featuring listings from top platforms, and a robust DeFi platform supporting earning and staking on 70+ protocols. OKX collaborates with renowned brands and athletes and advocates for Web3 self-managed technology through their global brand campaign, ‘The System Needs a Rewrite.’