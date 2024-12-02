OKX Wallet integrates with Davos Protocol





The protocol seeks to address the challenges faced by traditional CDPs in DeFi by aiming to incorporate an unbiased monetary policy and fair borrowing rates. Therefore, this could enhance user protection and promote broader DeFi adoption.





To access Davos, users only need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (this is available on both Chrome and Firefox browser as an add-on);

Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one;

Connect OKX Wallet to Davos through web extension

Users are also able to access Davos via OKX Wallet's Discover Portal. This portal, which can be accessed through the Discover section on OKX Wallet on the web, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs, and supplementary tools.

About OKX

OKX is a global technology company aiming to drive the future of Web3. It provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including OKX Wallet, DEX, NFT Marketplace, and Web3 DeFi.



OKX Wallet is a secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional seed phrases. Moreover, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.