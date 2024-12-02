OKX secures MiCA pre-authorisation

Once the full MiCA licence is granted, the company plans to provide localised cryptocurrency services to over 400 million individuals across the European Economic Area (EEA) through its operational hub in Malta.

The licence will allow OKX to offer regulated crypto exchange services, including over-the-counter (OTC) trading, spot trading, and bot trading. Customers in the EEA will have access to more than 240 cryptocurrencies across 260 trading pairs, including 60 Euro-based trading pairs. The company’s website and mobile app will include features created specifically for the region, such as support for local languages, currency displays, and localised customer assistance.

Expansion through MiCA passporting

OKX intends to leverage the MiCA passporting mechanism to extend its services from Malta to all 30 EEA member states. This system allows businesses authorised in one EU jurisdiction to operate across the region under a single regulatory framework. The expansion is aimed at simplifying access to digital asset trading and investment for individuals and businesses in Europe.

As part of its regional offerings, OKX customers will be able to deposit and withdraw euros without fees using bank transfers and purchase cryptocurrency through cards and other local payment methods.

The Malta hub was selected due to the country’s regulatory clarity, robust standards for blockchain and cryptocurrency, and advanced technology infrastructure. OKX currently holds a Class 4 Virtual Financial Assets Service Provider (VASP) license issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).





OKX’s global standing

The company offers products such as the Simple Exchange for beginners, an Advanced Exchange for experienced traders, and a comprehensive on-chain wallet. It supports over 240 cryptocurrencies and maintains high levels of platform reliability and Proof of Reserves for transparency.

OKX’s services cater to both centralised (CEX) and decentralised (DEX) platforms. The company’s institutional offerings have also made it a candidate platform for businesses seeking access to cryptocurrency markets.