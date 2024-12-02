



By obtaining the approval, OKX can deliver regulated, localised crypto products and services to over 400 million Europeans located in 28 European Economic Area (EEA) member states through its hub based in Malta. The company mentions Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.











The news comes just a few weeks after OKX became one of the first Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) exchanges to receive pre-authorisation under the European Union’s MiCA regulatory framework. At that time, the company aimed to utilise the MiCA passporting mechanisms to expand its services from Malta to all EEA member states. Through the system, businesses authorised in one EU jurisdiction could operate across the region under a single regulatory framework. This was intended to simplify access to digital asset trading and investment for individuals and businesses in Europe.





OKX’s offering

Customers located in the EEA can now benefit from OKX’s secure and transparent infrastructure, including OTC trading, spot trading, and bot trading, for over 240 cryptocurrency tokens across 300 trading pairs and more than 60 Euro-based trading pairs. Additionally, users can deposit and withdraw EUR via bank transfers without any costs and buy crypto leveraging cards and other local payment options.

At the same time, OKX mentions that it intends to provide an optimised user experience by delivering app and web platforms in local languages, local currency display options, local language customer support, and a variety of local payment methods. Also, the company plans to offer products customised to regional preferences, needs, and demands, a simplified interface for beginners, and full-featured products for more advanced users.

Commenting on the news, representatives from OKX underlined that receiving the MiCA licence and obtaining passporting rights highlights their company’s commitment to equipping customers with secure, transparent, and localised crypto services across the EEA. By being supported by local languages, currencies, and payment methods, the company plans to make crypto trading more accessible for individuals.