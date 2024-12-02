OKX launches regulated crypto exchanges in Europe

The move strengthens its presence in Europe, where the company is looking to establish a wider regional footprint under existing and incoming EU compliance frameworks.

With the launches, OKX now offers users in both markets access to over 270 digital assets, including more than 60 crypto-Euro trading pairs. These platforms provide spot trading, staking, and automated trading bots, and they support euro-denominated deposits and withdrawals. The service also includes fully localised interfaces across mobile and desktop applications, customer support in local languages, and simplified trading tools aimed at making crypto more accessible.

Regional management and localised product strategy

In support of its European expansion, OKX has assigned new regional leadership for Central Europe and Eastern EU. Company officials indicated that these representatives will be responsible for regulatory engagement, market development, and operational oversight in their respective areas. The firm stated that both individuals have prior experience in centralised and decentralised finance and are expected to support growth efforts tailored to the regulatory and market dynamics of each region.

According to representatives from OKX, the firm views Germany and Poland as important markets due to their regulatory maturity and user demand. Officials said that the regulatory licences acquired enable OKX to better adapt its services to national frameworks, focusing on transparency, compliance, and a secure trading environment. They also noted that OKX's existing Proof of Reserves programme continues to be a core element of its compliance strategy.

OKX is already licensed under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, positioning itself among the early firms adapting to the EU’s crypto regulatory framework. The exchange says it plans to continue developing products for both retail and institutional users in line with local market requirements.