



Through this move, US users are set to be able to benefit from access to the OKX's platform, with the company planning to launch additional capabilities throughout 2025 as part of its strategy to develop a crypto Super App. The expansion enables existing OKCoin users to be migrated to the OKX platform, equipping them with a more optimal experience through access to deeper liquidity, minimised fees, and augmented trading tools.











Moreover, OKX plans to introduce its services in phases for new customers, focusing on ensuring a secure and efficient onboarding process. Later in 2025, the company seeks to roll out its solutions nationwide. Additionally, US customers are set to be able to buy, sell, and convert cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC, as well as connect traditional finance with crypto via local bank account integrations.

OKX underlined its commitment to delivering a safe, transparent, and accessible alternative, aiming to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of both first-time users and advanced traders.





OKX’s offering in the US

Besides its centralised exchange, OKX intends to offer OKX Wallet to US customers. The solution is a Web3 gateway that supports approximately 130 blockchains, facilitating five trading modes to meet customers' experience levels. Additionally, the OKX Wallet includes a DEX aggregator for access to 10 million tokens across Ethereum, Solana, and Base, among others. With the company’s AI-enabled Web3 navigation, users can identify trending tokens, optimise research, and improve the decision-making process for trading.

Furthermore, OKX intends to closely collaborate with US regulators and policymakers to ensure the transparency and compliance of its operations. The company developed a risk-based global compliance programme that includes augmented due diligence, optimised KYC, customer risk rating systems, fraud detection, AML tools, geo-blocking, and market surveillance technologies.

The launch in the US comes just a few months after OKX obtained approval to deliver its crypto services across Europe. By receiving the MiCA licence, the company was set to be able to offer regulated, localised crypto products and services to over 400 million Europeans located across 29 EEA member states via its hub based in Malta.