OKX launches exchange and wallet services in Belgium

The rollout includes support for over 200 cryptocurrencies, with more than 60 crypto-euro trading pairs. Belgian users can access services such as spot trading, currency conversion, and earning tools through the OKX app and website. The platform offers customer support in Dutch and French in an attempt to better serve the local community.

OKX has integrated with Bancontact, a Belgian online payment system, enabling users to deposit funds instantly without fees. Additionally, SEPA transactions for deposits and withdrawals are free of charge. New customers can use itsme, Belgium's leading identification app, to streamline account registration and begin trading.

According to OKX officials, the platform aims to provide an accessible and affordable option for Belgian residents interested in building crypto portfolios. They emphasised the importance of a localised approach, highlighting the company's dedicated team and services designed for Belgium's needs.

The OKX Wallet, also available to Belgian users, offers full custody of crypto assets and aims to serve as a gateway to decentralised finance (DeFi) and Web3 applications. OKX plans to expand its offerings in Belgium by continually listing new cryptocurrencies.

OKX’s expansion strategy

To mark its entry into the Belgium’s market, OKX is offering a EUR 20 bitcoin bonus to new customers who sign up by February 28 and make a minimum EUR 10 crypto purchase within 14 days of registration. The promotion is limited to the first 50,000 eligible users, subject to terms and conditions.

The Belgium launch is part of OKX's strategy to establish a localised presence in Europe. Earlier in 2024, the company expanded to the Netherlands and announced plans to set up its EU regulatory hub in Malta, where it holds a Class 4 Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) Service Provider licence.

In September 2024, OKX Singapore received a major payment institution (MPI) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).The licence, confirmed after an in-principle approval in February 2024, allows the exchange to provide digital payment token services and facilitate cross-border money transfers.