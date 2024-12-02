OKX launches crypto exchange services in Argentina

OKX announced that Argentine users will be able to access OKX’s crypto exchange platform, along with a self-custody wallet and the ability to trade nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Argentina ranks 15th on the Chainalysis 2023 Global Crypto Adoption Index, a metric that assesses on-chain and real-world data to measure which nations are at the forefront of crypto adoption.

Officials from OKX emphasised Argentina’s significant growth in crypto adoption in recent times. They are delighted to launch the latest expansion of their exchange and Web3 wallet in one of the most vibrant cryptocurrency markets in Latin America, noting that Argentina is a priority as part of the company’s expansion plans across the continent.











Argentina adopts cryptocurrency for contract settlements

Argentina previously announced the ‘Bases for the Reconstruction of the Argentine Economy’ decree passed in December 2023, permitting Argentine citizens to use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to settle contracts within the country.





Previous expansions from OKX

In November 2023, OKX has expanded its services to Brazil, launching a crypto exchange and Web3 wallet platform. This move provides Brazilian users with a secure gateway to decentralised finance (DeFi) and cryptocurrency trading. The OKX Exchange offers access to hundreds of cryptocurrencies and advanced features like staking rewards and DeFi integrations. Additionally, the OKX Wallet, featuring Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology and Account Abstraction (AA) features, enables users to manage DeFi products, trade NFTs, and use decentralised apps (dApps).

OKX officials were happy about the launch in Brazil, one of the largest cryptocurrency markets in Latin America. With the addition of BRL rails and a focus on user preferences, including security and transparency, the exchange aims to cater to Brazilian traders' needs. The OKX Wallet simplifies access to DeFi, NFTs, and dApps, positioning itself to contribute to the growth of the Web3 and crypto economy in Brazil.