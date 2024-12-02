





The OKX Exchange offers Brazilian users a platform to trade hundreds of cryptocurrencies and provides users with advanced crypto features including staking rewards and DeFi integrations.

Also available on the platform is OKX Wallet, a Web3 wallet that provides access to a user-friendly, secure self-custody portal to access and manage DeFi products, trade NFTs, use of decentralised apps (dApps), and more. It's one of the first wallets to feature both Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology and Account Abstraction (AA) features, which paves the way for wider adoption among less technical users.

OKX officials express enthusiasm about the official launch of their tailored platform and services in Brazil, which marks one of the largest cryptocurrency markets in Latin America. The exchange now provides BRL rails, along with deep liquidity, tools, security, and transparency, catering to the preferences of Brazilian traders. The OKX Wallet simplifies access to DeFi, NFTs, dApps, and other features. The team anticipates contributing to the innovation and growth of the Web3 and crypto economy as millions of users engage with the maturing market in Brazil.





Security is a top concern for crypto users

A recent study commissioned by OKX Brazil of both crypto and non-crypto users found that security is currently a top concern for crypto users in Brazil. A vast majority of 92% of respondents expressed a need for clear and transparent information about the security of their investments, and 86% agreed that Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) can positively contribute to the legitimacy and maturity of the cryptocurrency market.

OKX uplifts security in the industry through monthly on-chain Proof-of-Reserves reports authenticated using zk-STARKs cryptography, with their latest report indicating that 12.5 billion in primary assets supports user assets at a rate of 103%.

OKX is committed to aiding Brazil's potential as a leader in cryptocurrency adoption. Their platform combines global crypto excellence with a user-friendly experience tailored to the Brazilian market. Recognising the priority of security and transparency for Brazilian users, OKX ensures fast and liquid trading, along with a secure self-custody wallet, all in one app. Also, the platform's robust Proof of Reserves programme enhances security features for users.





What does OKX do?

OKX is a crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being a fast and reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As an official partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC and McLaren Formula 1, OKX is dedicated to enhancing the fan experience through innovative engagement opportunities.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly.