OKEx to resume withdrawals after the temporary suspension

As a security measure to safeguard users' funds, withdrawals from the exchange were temporarily suspended on 16 October 2020, with all other functions on the platform remaining unaffected, according to the official press release. The issue that triggered OKEx to deploy the extraordinary security measure has since been resolved, the release continues.

Despite guaranteeing the safety of user assets throughout the suspension period and ensuring a continuity of service across all other functions of the exchange, OKEx is aware that the temporary suspension of withdrawals has caused inconveniences for its customers.

Since its inception, OKEx has always insisted on maintaining 100% reserves, meaning that all user funds can be withdrawn without restriction after withdrawals are reopened. To thank its loyal customers for their continued support and to apologise for the interruption of service, OKEx will be launching user loyalty reward campaigns in tandem with the reopening of withdrawals.